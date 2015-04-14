Listen Technologies Hires New Manufacturer’s Representatives

- Listen Technologies Corporation, a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of assistive listening products for more than 16 years, has appointed two new manufacturer’s representative firms. Maynard, Massachusetts-based D.L. Henderson Company will now cover New England (Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont). Manalapan, New Jersey-based Sigmet Corporation will cover upstate New York, metro NYC/Long Island, New Jersey, Delaware, Eastern Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. Tim Schaeffer, Listen Technologies VP of sales worldwide, made the announcement, reflecting Listen’s ongoing dedication to the strengthening of its global sales network and resources.
- The D.L. Henderson Company offers a great wealth of knowledge and experience in the audiovisual world. It provides a complementary mix of high-quality audio products, and its strengths lie in its ability to identify, maintain, and facilitate the needs of Listen customers in the region.
- “Part of the decision to partner with the D.L. Henderson Company was based around our shared value of education,” said Tim Schaeffer. “I’ve personally known Dave Henderson and his company for more than 25 years, and I know their work ethic. I am looking forward to working with his team on a personal level, as well as on behalf of all of Listen Technologies.”
- Sigmet Corporation offers more than 80 years of combined experience in the field of manufacturers representation. Listen Technologies’ dealers can expect exemplary service with Sigmet, as they operate three support offices, one in each of the primary markets served, and a remote office for upstate New York.
- “Sam Helms and Sigmet are known to be a major force in their territories with decades of experience supporting the markets within this vital region, and we’re excited about the number of seasoned professionals this adds for us within this important territory,” Tim Schaeffer said.
- Sam Helms, president of Sigmet, added, “Sigmet Corporation is very proud to join the Listen Technologies team. Listen Technologies will fill a void that we have as a Systems Solution Rep Firm; this helps us confidently provide turnkey solutions for our clients.”