NanoLumens Partners With James Industries for LED Displays in the Gaming Industry

- James Industries, a Las Vegas-based gaming manufacturer representation firm focused primarily on technology for gaming and entertainment, is representing NanoLumens LED displays which are energy efficient, ultra-bright and can be built to virtually any shape, size or curvature, making them a good OEM solution for manufacturers wanting to draw more attention to their games.
- NanoLumens and James Industries announced a strategic partnership to bring the next generation of LED displays to gaming manufacturers around the world. NanoLumens will exhibit its line of display technologies to the gaming industry at G2E 2012 booth #2224 at the Sands Expo & Convention Center in Las Vegas from October 2-4.
- “Through NanoLumens’ new partnership with James Industries, the gaming industry is getting its first glimpse of the future with our design-specific displays,” said Josh Byrd, NanoLumens’ director of Marketing “Our LED display technology is ideal for use on a busy casino floor. Its nearly endless configuration options allow manufacturers to create a unique game display that can be seen from far away and truly stands out in one of the most crowded signage environments imaginable.”
- With hundreds of its curved 6mm pixel pitch displays already installed on slot machines across the country through its partnership with James Industries, NanoLumens is working to become a major digital signage player in the gaming industry.
- “New display technologies are ushering in a new era of design for gaming machine manufacturers,” said John Blouin, president of James Industries. “NanoLumens’ design-specific displays offer advantages with their high brightness, low power consumption and endless configuration options. We look forward to implementing their LED displays into a lot more games in the future.”
Topics