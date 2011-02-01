Atlona Releases AT-LINE-PRO4 Professional Video Switcher-Scaler

- Atlona Technologies has debuted its AT-LINE-PRO4 professional video switcher/scaler. It offers a single HDMI output, 10 inputs for all A/V devices, including four HDMI/DVI, three VGA, one component, one S-Video, and one composite video input. The AT-LINE-PRO4 is now available with an MSRP of $749.
- Part of Atlona's Signature line of digital connectivity solutions for large-scale commercial applications, the AT-LINE-PRO4 is designed to upscale the signal from any A/V device to the native resolution of the connected display up to 1080p or 1920x1200, ensuring the highest picture quality possible. The unit's HDMI output is capable of both digital and analog switching, as well as full 3D support for HDMI pass-through. For digital projectors, the unit's digital coaxial audio output allows audio to be sent to a separate A/V amplifier.
- "We are proud to introduce our new AT-LINE-PRO4, which builds on the success of our innovative AT-LINE-PRO3 with a number of new and advanced features," said Ilya Khayn, president of Atlona Technologies. "With a multitude of connections for a variety of different sources, our latest video processor is the ideal solution for any application utilizing multiple sources and a single TV or projector, including retail displays, education and worship facilities, boardrooms, digital signage, and much more."
- For simple operation, the AT-LINE-PRO4 offers an intuitive on-screen display for changing audio options, scaling, resolution, switching, and more. Control options include front-panel buttons, IR remote control, or RS-232. To eliminate regional format challenges, the AT-LINE-PRO4 is capable of 50Hz/60Hz (PAL/NTSC) conversion.