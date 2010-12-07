NEC, Ingram Micro Vendor Award

- NEC Display Solutions of America announced that the company has received the 2010 U.S. Vendor Award of Excellence from Ingram Micro in the peripherals/accessories category. NEC and other top-performing manufacturers were recognized at Ingram Micro’s annual marketing symposium last month.
- Ingram Micro’s Vendor Awards of Excellence acknowledge leading and emerging technology manufacturers, and developers for outstanding overall IT channel performance and partnership.
- Award winners also have demonstrated significant achievement against measurable objectives, such as revenue, profitability, marketing programs, partner enablement and services. Microsoft and IBM are among the leaders joining NEC as award recipients.
- “NEC sets high benchmarks for its channel partner programs and is honored to receive this recognition from Ingram Micro,” said Betsy Larson, vice president of channel sales at NEC Display. “Our innovative strategies for success and competitive advantage are contingent upon solid channel relationships, and this award is compelling evidence that we are on the right path.”
- “This award recognizes NEC’s strong performance and leadership in the peripherals and accessories category,” said Kevin Prewett, vice president, vendor management, Ingram Micro U.S. “We applaud NEC’s commitment to Ingram Micro and their focus on enabling our mutual channel partners to truly differentiate their services and thrive in a competitive marketplace.”
Topics