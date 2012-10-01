Revolabs FLX Completes Cisco Interoperability Testing

The Revolabs FLX, the wireless VoIP conference phone, has successfully completed interoperability testing with Cisco Unified Communications Manager, version 8.6.

Already a Solution Developer within the Cisco TelePresence technology category with the HD Single/Dual Channel wireless microphone systems, the company now joins the Collaboration category with the FLX.

The Cisco Developer Network unites Cisco with third-party developers of hardware and software to deliver tested interoperable solutions to joint customers. As a Solution Developer, Revolabs shares Cisco's commitment to customer service and satisfaction, has completed interoperability verification testing based on criteria set forth by Cisco, and can provide customers with support 24/7.

With offerings such as the Revolabs FLX wireless conference phone, customers can quickly deploy a broad range of Cisco Compatible business applications, devices, or services that can enhance the capabilities, performance, and management of their Cisco network, according to the company.