Yamaha to Hold 'Four Days of Training'

Yamaha Commercial Audio Systems will hold “Four Days of Training” on August 9-12 at Manhattan Center Studios, 311 West 34th St. in New York City.

Free of charge and open to all audio professionals, the Yamaha “Four Days of Training” is an opportunity to experience hands-on demos and training on Yamaha and NEXO products.

The August 9 session from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 is an introduction to NEXO NS-1 sound system venue predictive software tool (Windows based). From 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., NEXO speaker demos and training will take place on PS Series, GEOS12, RS 15 and 18 Ray Sub, and the new 45 N12 line monitor wedge.

August 10 is an all-day session featuring Audio Networking for Live Sound, distribution and recording, control of Yamaha amplifiers and creating custom controls in DME Designer.

August 11 is an all-day M7CL digital console advanced user session and on August 12 from 9:00 a.m. to 12 noon, and again from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m., Yamaha will hold an LS9 digital console workshop.

All attendees must register at yamahacommercialaudiosystems.com.