Calrec Deployed in Corplex Production Truck

Calrec Audio today announced that Corplex, Inc. has chosen a Calrec Apollo dual-fader audio mixing console for its newest mobile television production vehicle. The 128-fader console will drive state-of-the-art audio capabilities in the 53-foot Chromium truck, designed for HD and 3G production of high-profile sports, news, and entertainment events in the U.S. and Canada.

"Apollo is a natural fit for large, demanding shows that require a lot of infrastructure and routing, like the ones where Chromium will be deployed," said Dave Greany, vice president, Corplex. "Having a second set of faders on the console surface was a big part of the reason we chose Apollo. We get double the number of faders in the same footprint. It's also scalable, it can link to other resources, and it's flexible, customizable, and easy to set up. All of those factors make it a brilliant choice for what we do in the mobile TV market."

Chromium is designed for postseason televised events such as baseball, football, basketball, and golf championships that networks will broadcast domestically and internationally. Chromium will also be involved in large compound work such as championship golf tournaments. Scheduled to go into service in September, one of the first major assignments for Chromium will be the Major League Baseball play-offs and the World Series in October, as well as large shows for NFL Network.

Apollo is Calrec's top-of-the-line audio console, relying on Bluefin 2 high-density signal processing to provide resources at multiple sample rates. Bluefin2 gives Apollo up to 1,020 channel processing paths, 128 program busses, 96 IFB/track outputs, and 48 auxiliaries. Apollo provides a control surface with OLED displays, touchscreens, and light-emitting knobs that detail function and status. Apollo's I/O functions are performed by Calrec's Hydra2 audio routing system, which uses high-capacity 8192² cross-point routers and a variety of I/O units.