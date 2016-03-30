InfoComm Rental & Staging Product Awards Deadline Friday April 1st

The deadline to enter the 2016 InfoComm/Rental & Staging New Product Awards is Friday April 1st. The Awards recognize the best new products introduced from June 2015 to March 2016, for either the Staging market, or the AV rental market.
The Deadline for entry submission from InfoComm 2016 Exhibitors (exhibitors only) is now April 1st, 2016.Winners will be announced at InfoComm 2016 in Las Vegas in June.
- 2016 Rental & Staging Product Award Categories:
- Best Loudspeaker For the Staging Market
- Best Audio Control or Mixing Product
- Best Video Projection Product High Lumen
- Best Video Projection Product/10K Lumen or Less
- Best Plasma or LCD Display
- Best LED
- Best Lighting Product
- Best Video Signal Processing or Distribution Product
- Best Video/Broadcast or Video/Streaming Product
- Best Projection Screen
- Best HD Production Product
- Best Rental Management Software
- Best General AV Product
- Best Show Control
- Best Digital Signage Product
- Best Attendee App for Live Events
- Best Show Management/Show Control App
• Best Staging Previsualization Tool
• Best Video/Show Capture tool for Live Events