D-Tools Names Project:SUCCESS Finalists

Concord, CA--D-Tools, Inc. has announced the finalists of the 2011 D-Tools contest, Project:SUCCESS.

The contest recognizes excellence in system integration projects utilizing D-Tools System Integrator software. D-Tools held the contest to pursue SI5.5 users' greatest success stories and designs about how the software has positively affected their business and returned a significant ROI. Designs from some of most distinguished system integrators were submitted by the D-Tools user base. The contest is sponsored by D-Tools MVP Partners Atlantic Technology, URC, and Atlona Technologies.

The seven finalists were selected by the D-Tools Marketing team and were judged on a number of criteria, including originality, project complexity, use of D-Tools' software, and which stories best communicate the user's expertise of the software.

The 2011 Project:SUCCESS Finalists:

Bill Cole, Elite Media Solutions, Wellesley Hills, MA

Jamie Dull, Lewis Audio Video, Newberg, OR

Carl Ambrus, T & T Automation Ltd., Essex GB

Andy Nerdahl, Service TECH, Inc., Cedar Park, TX

Mauricio Barrientos, Independent AV Design Engineer, Blairstown, NJ

Robert Mathews, ONEPATH Systems, LLC., Murietta, GA

Stewart Mullins, London Media Rooms, London, GB

"Each year the submitted entries are more complex and visually impressive than the previous contest and this year is no exception," said Adam Stone, president and CEO for D-Tools. "It is gratifying to see these reputable companies excelling with our software. The finalists have produced some of the best designs and most complex systems we have seen created with our software and it will certainly be a tough decision selecting the winners."

Winners will receive prizes valued at over $3200 supplied by the contest sponsors and D-Tools Manufacturer Vantage Point (MVP) partners:

1st place - Atlantic Technology - FS-5000

This 50-inch-long unit contains three powerful, front speakers — left, center, and right - in a single enclosure.

2nd place - URC - MX 5000

The MX-5000 is a 2-way wand-style touch screen color remote control that provides network control of many popular IP-based components. It offers a fully customizable GUI on a large color screen that sends vibrating "haptic" feedback confirming each button selection.

3rd place - Atlona Technolgies DIS7-PROHD

The DIS7-PROHD is a rugged 7-inch display designed to test any AV system, able to capture EDID from displays, and display complete information including HDMI, DVI, VGA, Component, and 3D signals.