GRAMMY Awards Show Uses Audio-Technica Microphones

For the 16th year in a row, Audio-Technica microphones appeared on the GRAMMY Awards Show. This year, the 55th Annual GRAMMYs, held February 10, 2013, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, featured a wide selection of artists from various genres of music. For the live show and broadcast, Audio-Technica supplied over 250 of its microphones, including an array of hard-wired mics and Artist Elite 5000 Series UHF Wireless Systems.



Elton John performed at the 55th Annual GRAMMYs, held February 10, 2013, using an Audio-Technica hard-wired AE6100 Hypercardioid Dynamic Handheld Microphone. Photo by Kevin Winter/WireImageThe sound system was provided by ATK AudioTek with FOH (front-of-house) Engineers Ron Reaves and Mikael Stewart, with the house audio supervised by Leslie Ann Jones, a prominent member of the Producers & Engineers Wing of The Recording Academy. New Jersey/California-based remote facilities company M3 (Music Mix Mobile) were onsite with their Eclipse and Horizon trucks to create the music mix, facilitated by Broadcast Music Mixers John Harris and Eric Schilling, while Tom Holmes was responsible for the overall broadcast mix. The broadcast audio was supervised by Hank Neuberger, also a leading member of The Recording Academy Producers and Engineers Wing. Michael Abbott returned as Audio Coordinator, and M3’s Joel Singer served as Engineer-in-Charge for the Eclipse broadcast mix truck, while M3’s Mark Linett served as Engineer-in-Charge in the offline Horizon remix truck.

For the home audience, CBS delivered the most advanced form of HDTV, with 1,080 lines of picture resolution and 5.1-channel surround sound. To meet the sonic demands of this format, the audio engineers and music mixers employed a wide range of Audio-Technica microphones for the GRAMMY Awards.

Artists who performed throughout the evening using Audio-Technica’s Artist Elite 5000 Series UHF Wireless System and AEW-T6100 Hypercardioid Dynamic Handheld Transmitter included Wiz Khalifa and Miguel, as well as T-Bone Burnett. Elton John used a hard-wired AE6100 Hypercardioid Dynamic Handheld Microphone for his vocals. Jack White and his duet partner Ruby Amanfu used an AT4050 Multi-Pattern Condenser Microphone, as did jazz performers Chick Corea, Kenny Garrett and Stanley Clarke.