VMP CH-002B Wall Mount Electronic Component Shelf

Video Mount Products will showcase the new CH-002B Wall Mount Electronic Component Shelf at InfoComm 2013, held in Orlando, FL from June 12-14 at the Orange County Convention Center, booth 5052.
- Now shipping, the CH-002B has an MSRP of $59.95.
- “With the amount of components utilized by today’s consumer in both the workplace and in the home, as well as the need to free up valuable shelf and furniture space, VMP’s new CH-002B wall mount component shelf is a stylish way to hold Blu-ray and DVD players, DVRs, HD receivers, CD players, VCRs, and gaming systems (including Xbox 360, Playstation 3, Nintendo Wii),” said Keith Fulmer, president of Video Mount Products. “The CH-002B, which is a larger version of our popular CH-001B mount, can be used for a single device or ‘stacked’ for use with multiple devices.”
- The CH-002B is capable of mounting on a single stud or other suitable mounting surface, and can be mountable as one unit or assembled together with multiple CH-002B or CH-001B units to create a wall shelf system. It can also be used in conjunction with any TV wall mount to design a virtual entertainment center.
- Additional CH-002B features and specifications include:
- * product dimensions: 18in. W x 14.65in. D x 9.05in H
- * shelf dimensions – 18in. W x 13in. D
- * weight: 7.3 lbs.
- * black tempered glass shelf
- * load capacity – 25 lbs.
- * black powder coat finish