FSR Sponsors Second Female Candidate In Ninth Annual Cabling Skills Challenge

FSR and the Women in BICSI group recently identified and sponsored the second-ever female candidate to compete in the history of the Cabling Skills Challenge. Iinthia Harris, lead technician of Chapel-Romanoff Technologies in Dayton, OH, participated in this year’s 9th Annual Cabling Skills Challenge held in February at BICSI’s 2016 Winter Conference in Orlando, FL.

The Cabling Skills Challenge features those that aspire to be the world’s best Information and Communications Technology (ICT) installers testing their skills and knowledge as they compete for the title of Installer of the Year. The Installer of the Year is named at the Annual BICSI Awards Banquet and receives a prize of $5,000.

Competitors for the challenge are selected from a field of entrants based on qualifying criteria such as professionalism, quality of resume, and work experience. Over the course of the two-day challenge, participants compete in events including copper and fiber installation; fusion splicing; fire-stopping; grounding and bonding; cable assembly and cable troubleshooting. Scores are based on professionalism, resume, orientation (attendance and promptness) attitude, safety, tools/equipment, attention to detail, and aesthetics.

At this year’s Challenge, Iinthia finished first in one of the fusion splice speed challenges and also tied for first in professionalism with the 2016 Installer of the Year champion. In addition, she scored the maximum amount of points possible in three out of 11 events. According to David Richards, chairman of the Cabling Skills Challenge, she provided an “outstanding display of skills, knowledge, and professionalism.”

“This is one event that FSR feels particularly proud of and strong about showing its support,” said Jan Sandri, FSR president.

“The competition is a fun and friendly way for some of the best Information and Communications Technology (ICT) installers in the world to come together and show off their skills and knowledge and really put their experience to the test. Last year, we were proud to sponsor the event¹s first female competitor and were hoping we¹d see more women participate in the Challenge. Just one year later, we had Iinthia Harris finishing first in one of the challenges and tying for first in another. In all, she was incredibly impressive with her performance at this year¹s event and we couldn¹t be more proud to have sponsored her. I hope this trend for women participating in this great event continues.”

Sponsors for the candidate included BCL IT Consulting, FSR, Inc., Graybar, OFS, and Viavi Solutions.