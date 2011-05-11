Sound Devices Presents Portable Video Recorder

The PIX 240 portable video recorder.

Orlando, FL--Sound Devices is presenting its first portable video recorder at InfoComm 2011.

The PIX line of recorders consists of two products, the PIX 220 and PIX 240.

“Sound Devices has taken the next step and introduced high-performance video along with high performance audio with our new PIX recorders,” says Matt Anderson, director of engineering for Sound Devices. “While our existing products have become the audio recorders of choice for countless productions worldwide, their superior design, reliability and support have now been extended into our new video products with the introduction of the PIX 220 and PIX 240. AV professionals now have an all-in-one product for their audio/video recording needs.”

The new PIX 220 and PIX 240 connects to cameras with HDMI and records directly to QuickTime using Apple’s ProRes or optionally, Avid’s DNxHD codec. Since PIX recorders use ProRes and DNxHD, files recorded in the field can be used directly in post-production.

The audio circuitry on the PIX 220 and PIX 240 was based on Sound Devices’ award-winning 7-Series digital audio recorders. The low-noise (-128 dBu EIN), high headroom, high-bandwidth inputs are mic/line switchable and include limiters, high-pass filters and phantom power.

PIX 240 includes a built-in Ambient Clockit time code generator/reader with Genlock output for multi-camera and double-system sound applications. The source time code can be derived from the HD-SDI stream, from an external source, or from the built-in generator in PIX 240. Additional features include digital audio inputs on AES3, and an external eSATAp connection for direct connection to large SATA storage volumes.

Both PIX 220 and PIX 240 include five-inch, 800x480 pixel LCD displays. A side panel rotary control and four front-panel buttons provide quick access to setup options.