BenQ at InfoComm

- David Keene– I just spoke with BenQ President Lars Yoder at the Projection Summit at InfoComm. Since coming to BenQ from Texas Instruments DLP a little over a year ago, BenQ has increased market share in the U.S. market. Lars is a seasoned marketer, and he’s honed BenQ’s product line to offer more entry-level InfoComm type market products
- BenQ has announced that its new top-of-the-line SH960 high brightness projector will be shipping in time for InfoComm 2011 and featured at the company’s booth, #943, at the Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, June 15-17.
- According to BenQ, “The new SH960 utilizes 1080p native resolution and BrilliantColor™ technology, creating the brightest and most vibrant images on any surface. With brightness of 5500 ANSI lumens, the SH960 projects brilliant images even in the presence of ambient light. The SH960 is equipped with a 3000:1 contrast ratio and a native 16:9 aspect ratio with a full 1.07 billion-color palette. Its dual lamp design allows users to opt between maximum brightness or choose an eco-mode that extends lamp life by 50 percent. H+V Lens Shift technology gives users great flexibility in projector placement, allowing the focal point of the lens to be adjusted in venues where dead-center placement isn’t possible. BenQ’s proprietary Wall Color Correction feature allows users to adjust the projector’s output for natural-looking color even on tinted walls. “
- The SH960 will be available in June and has an MSRP of $6,999. For information: http://www.BenQ.us
Topics