InfoComm Rental Staging Award Entry Deadline

- The 2011 Rental & Staging Systems/InfoComm Product Awards are open for online entry. The Awards recognize the best new products introduced in 2010, for either the staging market, or the AV rental market.
- Deadline for Entry Submission from InfoComm 2011 Exhibitors is Friday, March 4th, 2011. Manufacturers must enter their product or products for consideration before Friday, March 4th, 2011, so please submit your entry now. (And be sure to, separately, after the online entry is complete, email in a photo for the entry.)
- Enter now at:
- Click Here to Enter:
- https://secure.newbay-media.com/rental/awards/index_ssl.html
- 2010 Rental & Staging Product Award Categories:
- Best Loudspeaker For the Staging Market
- Best Audio Control or Mixing Product
- Best Video Projection Product High Lumen
- Best Video Projection Product/10K Lumen or Less
- Best Plasma or LCD Display
- Best LED
- Best Lighting Product
- Best Video Signal Processing or Distribution Product
- Best Video/Broadcast or Video/Streaming Product
- Best Projection Screen
- Best HD Production Product
- Best Rental Management Software
- Best General AV Product
- Best Show Control
- Best Digital Signage Product
- After completing the online entry, you must email one high-resolution image of each product entered to: jdavidkeene@gmail.com
- Winners will be announced at InfoComm 2011 in Orlando, FL, June 15-17.
