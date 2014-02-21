CCS and Hitachi to Provide Solutions in Higher Ed, Corporate, Government Sectors

- Scottsdale-based audio visual integrator CCS Presentation Systems has partnered with Hitachi America, Ltd. to provide its higher education, corporate and government customers with projector solutions.
- CCS has additional partner offices across the U.S. and Hitachi will serve as a manufacturer partner for all 23 locations. Hitachi is one of the top projector manufacturers in the world and offers a wide range of high-performance 3LCD and DLP multimedia projector solutions. The company is especially well-known for its collegiate and installation projectors.
- “We’re proud to be working with Hitachi,” said John Godbout, CCS founder and CEO. “Hitachi’s products are top-of-the-line and will be a valuable asset for many of our audio-visual installations.”
- Hitachi offers a variety of models that are vital for many work and education spaces in today’s fast-paced, technology-centered world. From interactive and ultra-short throw projectors to collegiate, installation and professional projectors, each has specific benefits and meet specific needs. CCS will work closely with its new manufacturer partner to ensure the ideal projector solution is determined for each customer.
- Since 1991, CCS has provided full-service integration, installation, maintenance and training of audio and visual equipment. CCS offers multiple product lines to enhance presentation effectiveness and customer experiences including interactive SMART Boards, LCD and plasma displays, projectors and control systems. Additionally, CCS offers ShoreTel’s on-premise Unified Communications solutions based on its award-winning VoIP business phone system.