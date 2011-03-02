Axiomtek Releases All-In-One Display

- Axiomtek has released its OFP320 all-in-one display, based on the second-generation Intel Core processor and compliant with Intel Corp.'s open pluggable specification design and development.
- Axiomtek said its aim is to provide digital signage integrators, software developers, and end-users a solution that enables scalable digital signage networks with industrial-grade hardware with remote-management capability. The OFP320 is compliant with Intel OPS design and development, allowing simplified system upgrade and maintenance for manufacturers and developers.
- "Built around the Intel OPS and Sandy Bridge architecture, the OFP320 pushed ahead with interoperability and delivered future-proofing technology for everyday digital signage applications," said Robert Wang, VP of sales and marketing of the Touch Panel Computer Business Unit at Axiomtek.
- According to the company, the open pluggable specification (OPS) helps standardize the design and development of digital signage devices and pluggable media players.
