DSE Names 18 Professionals to Distinguished and Recognized Faculty

- Digital Signage Expo (DSE) named 18 industry professionals to its list of outstanding speakers bringing the total to 19 Distinguished and 108 Recognized Faculty, who have contributed to the advancement of professional education through presentations at DSE events.
- Based on DSE 2014 attendee feedback, six more speakers have joined the ranks of “Distinguished Faculty,” and an additional 12 have been added to the “Recognized Faculty list.”
- For DSE educators to qualify for either of these designations, their presentations must meet the standards set by DSE, its educational committees, and the expectations of DSE attendees through speaker evaluations based on the presenter’s knowledge and effectiveness, and presentation content.
- Those named as DSE Distinguished Faculty have presented at three or more DSE events since 2011 and consistently earned scores greater than 3.5 on a 4-point attendee evaluation scale – or they have achieved scores of 3.7 or greater at a minimum of two events. Those named as DSE Recognized Faculty have received an audience rating of 3.5 or greater on a 4-point scale for one or more speaking events.
- The full list of those so designated can be viewed at: http://www.digitalsignageexpo.net/dse-distinguished-and-recognized-faculty
- “We appreciate the generosity of all qualified industry professionals who take time to share their expertise in a way that provides real value to our attendees," said Richard Lebovitz DSE Educational Director. He added, "The reason that DSE’s educational conference is so well attended is not just the relevant topics, but the substantive education and well executed delivery of information by these consummate professionals. Many of these outstanding digital signage educators will be featured at DSE 2015.”
- DSE® 2015, co-located with the Digital Content Show, is scheduled for March 10-13, 2015, with access to the Exhibit Hall March 11 & 12 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas.