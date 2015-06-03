Digital Signage Foundation Atlanta Meet and Greet

The Digital Signage Federation Atlanta Regional Council will host its “Meet & Greet” networking event Wednesday, June 10 at the Georgia Aquarium from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

The featured guest speaker will be Mr. Jerry Harris, Sr., Director of Exhibit Graphics & AV Services. Harris will give a live “walk & talk” throughout the facility, with a behind-the-scenes look at how the facility uses its digital signage and communications technologies to enhance the visitor experience.

Attendees will have the opportunity to network with professional members of the Atlanta Regional Council in attendance to conversationally share their business experience, enumerate industry opportunity, and discuss the benefits of membership in the Digital Signage Federation.