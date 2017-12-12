Digital Signage Federation Names 2018 Board of Directors

The Digital Signage Federation (DSF), the independent not-for-profit trade organization serving the digital signage industry, has announced the election of its new 2018 board of directors.

Richard Ventura, VP of strategy for NEC Display Solutions, will be serving a second year as chair. Continuing in the vice chair role will be Spencer Graham of Real Digital Media. Jeff Kent of Cineplex and Brian McClimans of Peerless-AV have been elected by the board to serve as secretary and treasurer, respectively. Len Dudis with Grupo Vidanta, who is currently serving as secretary, has been elected to the newly created executive committee role, director of marketing.

The at-large board elections, which concluded on December 4, 2017, have been announced. Staying on the board of directors to serve a second two-year term are:

Ryan Cahoy – Rise Vision

Paul Fleuranges – MTA/NYC Transit

Sheldon Silverman – SmartBomb Media GroupSandi Stambaugh- SYNNEX Corporation

Newly elected at-large board members who will be starting their first two-year term in January are:



Laura Cison – GFX International

Stephanie Gutnik – Broadsign

Dave Haynes – Sixteen:Nine

Randy Dearborn from MGM Resorts and Mark Boidman from Peter J. Solomon Company will be leaving the board at the end of 2017, as their terms of service have concluded. The current DSF board of directors list may be found here.

“We are thankful for all our members who participated in the recent election,” Ventura said. “All the nominees would have made excellent board members. The DSF board says goodbye to two excellent members who have served the association for years. The DSF is setting an aggressive course to support its members and meet the collective needs of our industry. New committee structures are being put into place. I encourage anyone wishing to serve on a committee to contact the DSF office about their interest.”