iStreamPlanet and Haivision to Deliver Live Streaming of the 2012 Olympic Games

iStreamPlanet and Haivision have created the Go-Live Package, a turnkey, end-to-end live streaming and cross platform video playback solution for 2012 Olympic Games rights-holding broadcasters.

iStreamPlanet, a provider of live, Internet managed broadcast software, services, and solutions, and Haivision, the advanced video networking and IP video distribution solutions say that the solution provides rights-holding broadcasters (RHB) with a "fast, easy, and cost-effective way to deliver the London 2012 Olympic Games to connected audiences in their regions." The solution delivers a premium HD video experience of the Games on a variety of viewing devices including PCs, iPads, iPhones, Androids, and other OTT devices.

“It’s challenging for rights-holding broadcasters to build, monitor and manage a live video workflow for an event the size of the Olympics,” Khurram Siddiqui, VP and GM of Europe for iStreamPlanet, told AV Network today. “As we approached the London games it became clear to us that RHBs would need for a simple, and cost-effective way to bring the Games to connected audiences in their countries, across many devices. iStreamPlanet’s Broadcast Operations Center in London will power the live, Internet video workflow using Haivision’s encoding technology and multistream player environment—which ultimately enables the streaming of 24 live events simultaneously for all 18 days of the Games. For example, people in the Caribbean will be able to watch the Games wherever they have Internet access, thanks to SportsMax’ use of Go-Live Package.”

Here's how it will work: iStreamPlanet’s London-based Broadcast Operations Center will power the live Internet video workflow using Haivision’s encoding technology and multi-stream player environment, which provides the ability to stream up to 24 live events simultaneously for all 18 days of the Games. iStreamPlanet is renowned for streaming major sporting events from this facility, most recently including the French Open, UEFA Under 21 Championships, Tour de France and the Championships at Wimbledon. Multiple RHBs throughout Europe and the Caribbean have signed on as customers of the service.

SportsMax president and CEO, Oliver McIntosh, looks forward to providing the Caribbean with Internet access to the London 2012 Olympic Games. “SportsMax is happy to showcase the region’s athletes, who no doubt will represent the Caribbean well at the London 2012 Olympic Games. We would like to guarantee that wherever they are, they are able to access the Games at no cost.”

The live streaming experience will leverage Haivision’s KulaByte™ Internet encoding system, which encodes each HD feed to very high-quality HTTP Live Streaming (HLS) and Dynamic Flash adaptive bit rate (ABR) streams. The turnkey solution also includes brandable, high-performance player and content management platform technology for all PCs and mobile devices supporting a complete channel listing and event guide, active DVR playback and controls for VoD content, as well as advertising.

“Broadcasters of all sizes are now looking toward solution providers to bring the latest technology, techniques, and relationships together to yield the best available viewing experience for their audiences,” said Peter Maag, chief marketing officer at Haivision. “The integrated turnkey offering of Haivision’s high-quality encoding and player technology, along with iStreamPlanet’s exceptional infrastructure and operational expertise, provides today’s ideal platform for syndicating content across many diverse geographies.”

Services, Pricing and Availability

The Go- Live Package includes the following video workflow services:

·Combined source stream acquisition of all real-time feeds from rights holders’ licensed feeds via satellite downlink from all desired sports and venues

·Broadcast-quality HD encoding to adaptive bit rate (ABR) streams with Haivision’s KulaByte

·Multiformat encoding in Dynamic Flash and Adaptive HLS formats in five bit rate levels up to 720p

·Turnkey and template players available, including a 12-window custom-skinned player with one-click full-screen action

·Multiformat streaming to all devices including PCs, Macs, iPhones, iPads, Androids, and other OTT devices such as Roku players

·Geo-blocking and encrypted stream delivery to adhere to Olympic broadcast committee content use and DRM rules

·CDN services provided via Akamai’s Secure HD Network

The Go-Live Package is available to all Olympics rights-holding broadcasters. Pricing information is available through iStreamPlanet and Haivision. Interested broadcasters can contact either iStreamPlanet at OlympicsLive@iStreamPlanet.com or contact Haivision at Sales@Haivision.com.