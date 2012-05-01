SurgeX Sponsors NSCA Charity Concert

SurgeX has announced its sponsorship of the Drunk Unkles charity concert, benefitting the National Systems Contractors Association, NSCA Education Foundation, at this year's InfoComm in Las Vegas.

The band is made up of current industry professionals who are also attending InfoComm as member attendees.

The concert will take place on Thursday June 14 from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Gilley's Las Vegas, located in the Treasure Island Hotel & Casino, invitations can be picked up at the SurgeX InfoComm booth. All proceeds from the concert support NCSA's educational initiatives and the continued growth of the commercial electronic systems industry.

The NSCA Education Foundation was created in 1999 to provide and promote educational opportunities for individuals pursuing careers in the electronic systems industry. The foundation has helped fund a variety of programs; from the promotion of industry best practices and tips for reducing the cost of business, to educating industry professionals on how to stand apart from their competition and stay up-to-date on emerging products and technologies. Additionally, the foundation strives to support and recruit the next generation of electronics systems professionals by providing scholarships to high school and college students while also developing a Scholarship Endowment fund for the future.

"We are ecstatic to sponsor an event that promotes networking within the industry while contributing to the sustained growth of our field through the NSCA's Education Foundation," said Shannon Townley, senior vice president for SurgeX. "The Drunk Unkles always put on a stellar show and people are really looking forward to this event, both for the music and to support the worthwhile NSCA mission."

The Drunk Unkles is a blues band made up of industry members, including:

* Felix Robinson (Angel) - AVI-SPL

* "Unkle" Steve Emspak (Aerosmith songsmith) - Shen Milsom & Wilke

* Marc Hochlerin (Mazarin) - Cerami & Associates

* Mike "The Pie" Phillips - Hudson Marketing, Inc.

* Johnny "Bottom" Cardone - Cardone Solomon and Associates

* Lisa Wenger - Bosch Communications Systems

The concert is free to all show attendees, but an invitation is required. Invitations are available at the SurgeX booth (#C9536) during show hours.