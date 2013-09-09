VMP Taps New Representative for Mid-Atlantic Region

- Video Mount Products has appointed KLM Marketing its new factory representative for the mid-Atlantic region (MD., VA., DE., and eastern PA) effective Sept. 1. KLM will work primarily with VMP in the security market, and will support other low voltage channels, as well.
- “As security continues to be an ever-expanding and important market for VMP, we needed a representative with an established history in this territory,” said Keith Fulmer, president of Video Mount Products. “KLM has everything we were searching for, and we are looking forward to working with them.”
- Mechanicsville, VA-based KLM Marketing was established in 2002 to represent security manufacturers in the mid-Atlantic region. It has a team of six people, of which four are field reps who are based throughout the territory and are available to visit customers in their region. KLM offers system design, sales/technical training, site visits, and strives for total customer support.
- “KLM strives to partner with dealers, distributors, consultants and end users to design and specify best of breed security solutions to make our world a little safer,” said Paul Walter, KLM partner. “We are excited and proud to work with Keith [Fulmer] and his team."
