Vaddio Offers Two-Year Product Warranty Plan

Vaddio is now offering a comprehensive two-year equipment warranty covering all Vaddio manufactured products.
- Vaddio products are manufactured in the U.S., the company says, and because of this, they "have an outstanding reputation for quality, reliability and durability in the field."
- In addition to the new two-year warranty program, Vaddio will offer a free advance replacement of any defective Vaddio product for the first year of the warranty period. The program is designed to assure dealers that Vaddio will provide them with the highest level of live technical support for troubleshooting their systems – and when a defective product is found, a free advance replacement will be sent right away. The new program applies to all Vaddio products purchased as of January 1, 2012.
- “Because Vaddio is a true American manufacturer of video products, we wanted to prove to the industry that we could not only design and build the highest quality video products in America, but also have the guarantee to prove it,” said president of Vaddio, Rob Sheeley. “We want to show our commitment and support to our dealer/integrators, and their installations, by adding a one-year advance replacement program. This program really helps our dealers get out of a jam when their customers need to be up-and-running and don’t have the time to wait for equipment to get repaired.”