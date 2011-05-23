Vaddio Releases DomeVIEW Enclosures

The DomeVIEW HD Series dome enclosures.Minneapolis, MN--Vaddio's DomeVIEW HD Series dome enclosures — for Vaddio ClearVIEW HD-20 and HD-18 PTZ cameras — are designed to provide an integrated HD security solution for indoor and light-duty outdoor applications.The Series includes an Indoor Flush Mount Dome, Indoor Pendant Mount Dome, and a light-duty Weather-Resistant Outdoor Pendant Dome.
- The Outdoor Dome Pendant Dome is designed for use under a building overhang, out of direct elements and includes a heater/blower system. Each enclosure includes a 12-inch optical-grade polycarbonate dome (clear or smoke-tinted depending on dome type), metal back cans, and mounting hardware.