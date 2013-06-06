RGB Spectrum OmniWall Display Processor

- RGB Spectrum will present the first public demonstration of its new OmniWall Display Processer to attendees of InfoComm 2013.
- The OmniWall is a cost-effective, yet powerful video wall processor designed to accommodate a vast range of wall displays, including digital signage, command centers, control rooms, and other mission critical venue applications.
- Whether it's managing multiple walls from a single processor or scaling a single image across any number of displays, the OmniWall processor's capabilities provide system integrators with the flexibility to incorporate high-resolution graphics and video sources-including 4K UltraHD-at full resolution across a video wall.
- "The OmniWall processor represents an entirely new approach to video wall processing," said Jed Deame, vice president of marketing at RGB Spectrum. "As attendees of InfoComm 2013 will experience, the processor is a flexible, scalable and powerful solution for any medium or large video wall application. With the ability to manage multiple walls from a single processor, and robust capabilities including HDCP compliance, the OmniWall processor's impressive performance allows it to serve virtually any application."
- To set up a system, the user simply defines the wall configuration, window layouts and source routing. The OmniWall processor analyzes incoming signals and automatically sends the proper scaling information-including bezel compensation-to each output.
- The OmniWall processor can accommodate virtually any digital or analog video source, including DVI, HDMI, 3G/HD-SDI, RGB and component, thanks to its selection of modular fiber and copper input cards. The processor supports DVI resolutions up to 1920x1200 and 4K up to 4096x2160, and all inputs can be simultaneously directed to any and all outputs on the video wall. Additionally, the OmniWall processor is HDCP-compliant, which allows it to deliver content-protected HDMI signals and provide embedded audio passthrough.
- The OmniWall processor was designed to accommodate video walls of every size and is available in two chassis options with different input/output configurations. The OmniWall 16 features 16 inputs and 16 outputs and is ideal for up to 4x4 screen arrays, or linear configurations of up to 1x16 horizontal or vertical monitors. For larger video walls, the OmniWall 32 supports up to 32 inputs and 32 outputs. For even larger applications, multiple OmniWall processors can be connected in parallel without compromising performance.
- System integration is simplified thanks to built-in cable equalization that extends input cable lengths without the need for external signal extenders. In addition, each output connector can supply pin power, eliminating the need for external power supplies. Unused outputs can be used for switching signals for other uses.
- The processor offers multiple control options including RS-232 connectivity, and TCP/IP control for quick and easy setup, configuration and preset recall. An embedded Web Control Panel allows the system to be accessed remotely by virtually any internet-connected computer.
- An optional OmniWall Control Station features an intuitive Graphical User Interface (GUI), with drag-and-drop capability that provides users with an easy way to interact with the wall. The Control Station option also offers video capture, which provides live thumbnails of each source connected to the processor.
- OmniWall processors are backed by RGB Spectrum's industry renowned reliability, and their embedded processor architecture-one without PC vulnerabilities-offers 24/7 operation and real-time video processing with no dropped frames.
- The OmniWall Display Processor, along with each of RGB Spectrum's latest innovations, will be on display at booth #3600 at InfoComm 2013, held June 12-14 in Orlando, FL.