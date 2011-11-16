EDA Pro Group Earns Symetrix Rep Award

Symetrix announced that EDA Pro Group, LLC of Snellville, GA has earned its "Fiscal Year 2011 U.S. Representative of the Year Award" for the second year in a row.
- EDA Pro Group represents Symetrix products in the southeastern United States and has consistently returned sales beyond expectation, according to the company.
- "Symetrix makes technology that wins bids for integrators," said EDA Pro Group president, Mark Adams. "That puts us in the enviable position of providing, rather than pushing, solutions that excite our clients. In the past few years, Symetrix has been rolling out one hit after another. The simplicity and power of the Jupiter line continues to reinvent the small- to mid-size installation market, and the new open-architecture Solus line is doing the same for installations requiring more customized processing. But the biggest buzz is Symetrix ARC-WEB user interface. It allows users to control their Jupiter and Zone Mix 761 systems from their smartphones, which delivers a bid-winning combination of practicality and wow-factor."
- "We're proud to have an impressive network of Symetrix sales rep firms around the country," said Paul Roberts, director of sales and marketing for Symetrix. "Thus, winning our U.S. Representative of the Year Award two years in a row is a reflection of EDA Pro Group's truly phenomenal performance. We appreciate their efforts and look forward to continued success in the coming year."