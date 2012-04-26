- The Soundcraft ViSi Remote app allows users to roam around in a venue and not only adjust input channel levels and mutes, but also adjust aux send levels and matrix sends, and level and graphic EQ settings on bus outputs. The app uses Harman’s HiQnet architecture to connect a network of consoles to a wireless router, which communicates with the iPad. Multiple iPads may be used on the same network, even on the same console, so individual artists could control their own monitor sends, for example.