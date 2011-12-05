AMX Partners with ViewSonic

AMX has announced ViewSonic as its newest InConcert Partner.

Through the partnership, ViewSonic’s PJD6 Series DLP projectors, comprised of the PJD6253, PJD6223 and PJD6553w, are outfitted with AMX technology compatibility, making integration with AMX Controllers simple with little or no programming.

Specifically designed for both classroom and corporate environments, ViewSonic’s network-enabled PJD6 Series projectors can be deployed with AMX Controllers for campus-wide management with centralized control.

"We are very pleased to be a partner of the AMX InConcert Program,” said Roger Chien, projector product manager for ViewSonic. “It demonstrates ViewSonic's commitment to the education and enterprise markets as all our new projectors will be certified with AMX going forward. The new PJD6 DLP projector series offers many exclusive and valuable functions. This includes real-time monitoring and remote management for up to 250 networked projectors, along with versatile connectivity options.”

As a result of ViewSonic’s participation in the AMX InConcert Program, the PJD6 Series are the first of the company’s projectors to be AMX certified. The alliance creates many compelling benefits for the installer, one of which is the advantage of Device Discovery, streamlining implementation and configuration of the projectors on the network.