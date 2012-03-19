Q-Sys Releases CobraNet Audio IO Card

Costa Mesa, CA--QSC Audio Products, LLC announced that the CCN32 CobraNet Audio I/O Card is now available.
- The CCN32 CobraNet Audio I/O Card.
- The CCN32 expands the offerings of the acclaimed Q-Sys system, which has become the preferred choice for audio system control and signal transport.
- The CCN32 enables system bridging between Q-Sys and a CobraNet legacy platform. The card can provide 32 I/O channels when installed in a Q-Sys Core and 16 I/O channels when installed in an I/O Frame.
- Designed specifically for those customers who have an existing CobraNet system installed, the CCN32 provides a cost-effective and seamless means for a phased approach to bridge between the legacy system and the advanced technology Q-Sys platform.