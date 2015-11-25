Chicago Projection Mapping Display at New UChicago Research Center

Chicago Projection Mapping, Next Level Events, and AV Chicago, helped create a display for the dedication of the University of Chicago's new Eckhardt Research Center.
- The display was positioned inside of a conference room, and featured objects that looked three-dimensional and showed off the event's theme and branding. An associate could approach the wall and press on an area that would start the next segment of the feature.
- “We really wanted to give the University a way to punctuate their event, to make everyone who attended feel as though they really witnessed something special,” said Mark Smith, owner and founder of Chicago Projection Mapping. “So our team made sure to include all of the latest in terms of interactive technologies and three dimensional displays.”
- Using 3D displays to impress guests, administrators, and donors is becoming more common along with the demand for displays that reflect a national emphasis on STEM: science, technology, engineering, and mathematics programs.