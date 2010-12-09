SpinetiX HMP200 Hyper Media Player

- SpinetiX has announced that it is now shipping its Fusion content management software and HMP200 Hyper Media Player. Because Fusion is installed within every HMP and no additional software is required, there are no subscription licence fees for users to pay. The userinterface features intuitive drag-and-drop architecture and there is a choice of languages.
- Based on the same basic ultra-compact design concept that brought SpinetiX four industry awards in 2011, the company’s latest media player, the HMP200, uses only 7 watts of power due to its solid state storage design. As well as decoding HD video, the HMP200 can publish data, audio, and dynamic content from RSS feeds, widgets and instant messaging using the above-mentioned Fusion software, which resides inside the unit and is part of the package.
- The creation of bespoke applications such as multi-screen videowalls, interactive kiosks and touch screens is also eased by the fact that, like all SpinetiX players, the HMP200 is based on open protocols such as SVG and JavaScript. There are comprehensive scheduling options and the unit’s standard 8GB of solid-state memory can be expanded via USB 2.0.
- “With Fusion and the HMP200, we are really rounding out our offering to the digital signage marketplace,” Konter concludes. “Both products have already been extremely well received at events outside Europe, and we are really looking forward to giving them their EMEA region debut at ISE 2011 in Amsterdam.”
