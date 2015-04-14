CEA, CEDIA, InfoComm Release Architectural Drawing Symbols Standard

- The Consumer Electronics Association (CEA), Custom Electronic Design and Installation Association's (CEDIA) R10 Residential Systems committee and InfoComm International announced the publication of ANSI Standard J-STD-710 Audio, Video and Control Architectural Drawing Symbols. This new standard defines a common set of blueprint icons that represents all facets of pre-wire and installation of electronic systems, products and devices in residential and commercial environments.
- "This is a milestone for the industry, since there has been a huge void in symbols representations for the low-voltage industry," said Walt Zerbe, product manager, audio, OnQ Legrand and NuVo; and Chairman of CEA's R10 Residential Systems Committee. "This was an important cross industry/association effort among CEA, CEDIA and InfoComm that gives this standard even more weight and value. I'm excited it's complete, released and ready for adoption."
- "Any integrator will tell you that a project is easier when technology is part of the discussion from the start," said Dave Tkachuk, engineer at Symbol Logic and CEDIA volunteer. "The architectural blueprint icons will help foster the conversations among integrators and industry partners including architects, builders and interior designers. These icons will help them make informed decisions about including technology, while they're in the planning stages of a project."
- "AV floor-plan symbols simply represent complex technology," said Dr. Walter P Black, senior consultant, VidCAD LLC, and InfoComm International volunteer. "It's as if a symbolic language can now be spoken between U.S. and international integrators, consultants, architects, engineers and owners - one that is endorsed by ANSI and U.S. National CAD Standards V6."
- The recently published standard is available free of charge through the CEDIA Resource Library. CEA, CEDIA and InfoComm will also soon release icons that can be used in Microsoft Visio, AutoCad, and other drawing programs.