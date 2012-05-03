Premier Appoints Malik as EVP Worldwide

Premier Mounts has appointed Sam L. Malik, an AV industry veteran of over 15 years, as the new executive vice president worldwide.
- Malik has over 15 years of experience in the presentation industry, most recently as vice president and general manager of sales and marketing for Sanyo Corporation, where he launched new models of projectors and flat-panel displays for both the business and consumer markets. Previously, over a 13-year stint as director of national sales and marketing for Toshiba America, he oversaw the launch of his business unit and developed multiple distribution channels in North and South America.
- Among his responsibilities as executive vice president worldwide are the development of new channel sales, dealer relationships, and the oversight of communications, advertising, and marketing in both the U.S. and Europe.
- Malik is a long-time California resident who will be based at the Premier Mounts headquarters in Anaheim, CA. Malik will focus on working with the existing team on the day-to-day sales and marketing, drawing upon over 16 years of executive experience in the presentation industry.
- “I am grateful for the opportunity to assume this key role in the Premier Mounts management team,” said Malik. “The ability to be involved in all aspects of the operation with specific focus on sales and marketing, I look forward to meeting the goals of further expanding our position as the leader in mount technology in the presentation industry."
- “We are very pleased to announce the addition of Sam Malik as executive vice president of Premier Mounts,” said Len Dozier, CEO of Premier Mounts. “Sam’s energy, depth of experience, and comprehensive background in presentation technology make him well suited for this new position and responsibilities. We will rely on his leadership skills and local presence to provide the direction needed to effectively manage and grow our organization.”