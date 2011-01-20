Shure Announces Give It Voice Tour Winners

Niles, IL--Shure is proud to announce the regional winners of the SM58 Give It Voice Tour. Fans voted and the 15 bands chosen to advance to the final stage of the competition are one step closer to rocking the legendary Shure SM58 Vocal Microphone at the RedGorilla Music Fest in Austin, Texas.

The bands nominated to perform at the renowned regional venues for a chance at stardom are:

• The Internet, Daniel Durrett, and Captions

The Roxy in Los Angeles on January 19, 2011 at 8:00 P.M. PST

• Rivals of the Peacemaker, St. Bagu, and Samantha

Metro in Chicago on January 20, 2011 at 6:00 P.M. CST

• The Specktators, Nick Edelstein, and Ingrid Salas y su grupo Black Shadow

Wildhorse Saloon in Nashville on January 25, 2011 at 6:00 P.M. CST

• JJ & The Rogues, Of Forgotten Dreams, and The Pulse Electric

Emo’s in Austin on January 26, 2011 at 7:00 P.M. CST

• Llama Tsunami and the Without Helmet, Captain Cutthroat, and Mieka Pauley

The Paradise in Boston on January 27, 2011 at 7:00 P.M. EST

After the live performances, fans will vote again and determine the band that stood out from the crowd. The final winner will have the opportunity to rock out on the SM58 at Austin’s RedGorilla Music Fest and win $10,000 worth of Shure gear.

“We would like to applaud the 15 bands that have made it this far in the competition and express how impressed we are with the caliber of their music,” said Terri Hartman, director of marketing communications for The Americas at Shure. “We wish the bands the best of luck at the regional shows and look forward to awarding one stand-out performer a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to play at RedGorilla.”