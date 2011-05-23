Sound Devices Introduces Latest MixPre-D

Sound Devices will introduce its newest MixPre-D at InfoComm 2011.
- The MixPre-D features two studio-grade mic/line switchable inputs.
- At the heart of the new MixPre-D are two studio-grade mic/line switchable inputs with limiters, high-pass filters and selectable phantom power. To accommodate the increasing variety of cameras and devices used in production today, the MixPre-D has output adaptability and serves as a flexible, class-compliant USB audio interface.
- The MixPre-D offers numerous analog output options including mic/line switchable balanced XLR, dedicated consumer mic-level on a locking TA3 connector (designed specifically for DSLR-type inputs) and an aux-level output on 3.5 mm connection. Digital outputs include balanced AES3 on XLR and USB audio connectivity for Mac OS, Windows, or Linux computers.
- “The ‘D’ in MixPre-D describes the infusion of extensive digital technology for even more output flexibility,” said Jon Tatooles, managing director of Sound Devices. “The MixPre-D is our most universal product to date and we are excited to be making our debut at InfoComm with a product that caters to not only our core professional customer, but also to productions generating content for the AV industry.”
- MixPre-D includes many additional features that complement larger mixers, such as the Sound Devices 302 Compact Production Field Mixer and 552 Portable Production Mixer. These include: MS stereo matrix, tone oscillator, internal slate microphone, return monitoring of both analog and USB audio, high-gain headphone output, and two-AA battery or external 5-18 VDC powering.