Yamaha StageMix 2.0 iPad App Now Available

Yamaha Commercial Audio Systems, Inc. has announced the end-of-July availability of StageMix 2.0 via free download from the Apple iTunes store.

StageMix 2.0 will provide end users with even greater console management and include upgrades including control of Head Amp gain for each Input Channel and Scene Memory Management (Store, Recall, Scene Titles, and Comments). Version 2.0 is for use with M7CL firmware v3.5 or higher. StageMix 2.0 for the Yamaha LS9 includes control of Head Amp gain for each Input Channel and Scene Memory Management (Store, Recall, Scene Titles, and Comments). Version 1.18 LS9 firmware or later is recommended.

“Yamaha StageMix is a success story and has continually proven itself by being downloaded more than 130 times per day since it was initially announced for the M7CL console last fall,” said Marc Lopez, marketing manager, Yamaha Commercial Audio Systems, Inc. “2.0 enhancements are significant for the end user, and will make remote control of M7CL and LS9 consoles that much more flexible and easier.”

A number of additional functions complement the existing array of controls, including On/Off, Parametric EQs and Channel Cue; Sends on Faders, Mix Master Faders; Mix Bus On/Off, Last Cue/Mix Cue Mode, Clear All Cues and graphic EQs. Mix parameters that can be viewed include Input Channel Names and Meters; Mix/Matrix Bus Names; Mix Bus Meters and EQ Input and Output Meters.