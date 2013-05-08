Cloud Electronics Model 46/120 And 46/120Media

- The Cloud Electronics 46/120 offers a simple, direct connection of two microphones and six music sources routed into four different output zones with a mix of up to 120w or 100w (70v/100v per zone) of high quality audio. The 46/120 music program and level can be controlled remotely as well as via optional input/remote device (LM-2). An optional control interface card is available for RS-232, Ethernet, and digital paging (PM-4A) along with Cloud’s conventional paging facility.
- The Media version plays MP3 or WMA files directly from a USB device or SD memory card plugged into the front panel of the unit, via a simple set of playback controls.
- Designed, built, and tested to Cloud Electronics’ commercial standard and backed with a five-year commercial warranty.