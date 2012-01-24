Epson Introduces iProjection App

Orlando, FL--Epson has introduced iProjection, a projection app for wirelessly displaying documents and photos to Epson projectors.

Available for free in the App Store, iProjection enables wireless projection from most iOS Apple devices running iOS 4.2 or later, including the iPad, iPhone and iPod touch. iProjection is also cloud-ready, supporting cloud files services such as Dropbox or various email applications.

"As tablet and smart phone popularity continues to grow, both business users and teachers are in need of an intuitive and easy-to-use application that will allow them to leverage content from their Apple iOS devices and project it wirelessly," said Brian Savarese, product manager, Epson America, Inc. "Whether presenting on the road or in the classroom, iProjection expands iOS device's wireless capabilities for collaboration with larger than life images on wireless Epson projectors."

iProjection allows mobile users to present to any Epson wireless projector from mobile Apple iOS devices such as an iPad, iPhone and iPod touch. In addition, as more teachers integrate mobile content into their lesson plans, iProjection is beneficial in a classroom environment, the company says, allowing teachers the flexibility to move about the classroom.

The app is compatible with Microsoft Word, PowerPoint, Excel, Apple Keynote, Adobe PDF, and JPEG and PNG image files, as well as cloud services such as Dropbox and email applications such as Gmail.