AOPEN releases OpenSign Interactive In-Store Promoter

- AOPEN has released OpenSign, a web-based interactive digital marketing and signage platform for Android devices that allows retailers to more easily install and manage a digital signage network.
- OpenSign is purpose-built for different screen sizes, such as retail shelf displays and large promotional displays. It lets store owners actively manage digital content, without design experience, from any PC connected to the web. It also eliminates costly printing and the logistics of placing prints in the store, as well as enabling real-time offers and promotions to be run. Being cloud based, OpenSign can be easily integrated across multiple devices and platforms, including mobile devices. It also features local redundancy, meaning that content can still be displayed even if internet connection is lost.
- Stephen Borg, Director, Global Strategy and Market Development, AOPEN, said that OpenSign is designed to tackle the frustrations and costs of operating that retailers and store owners face when maintaining a digital signage network.
- "As well as helping customers make a purchase decision, OpenSign captures customer data and retail patterns, which helps retailers understand what customers are looking for. This allows them to better promote products and services, creating new, highly targeted shopping experiences in a cost-effective way," said Borg.
- OpenSign is Android-based, built using the same web application framework that powers websites such as Twitter and yellowpages.com. It's delivered globally with Rackspace, a premium provider of global data centers.
- OpenSign represents a full digital signage ecosystem including: the OpenSign platform, dedicated devices and expert service. It can be used stand-alone or to complement existing signage networks. Its plug-in based API architecture allows integration with third party devices and applications including existing CMS and e-commerce systems.
- Being web-based, the signage can leverage live feeds such as: stock feeds, weather forecasts, POS data, social media feeds, loyalty programs and more. Designed with marketers in mind, OpenSign is also SEO friendly, allowing for social media integration and local area marketing via its content management system (CMS).