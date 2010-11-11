NSCA Excellence in Business Awards

- Systems integrators with outstanding success resulting from a Best in Class business strategy are encouraged to apply for NSCA’s 2011 Excellence in Business Awards. Submissions will be accepted through December 31 for self- and peer-nominated applications. Winners will receive one free admission (a $949 value) as well as recognition throughout the year in various NSCA and industry publications.
- Many NSCA members have discovered alternative ways to handle business challenges such as prevailing wage struggles on job sites to the competition to retain staff. Integrators have found that creative and successful business strategies increase both their opportunities and their revenue.
- The awards will be presented at the 2011 NSCA Business & Leadership Conference, February 17-19, in San Diego, CA. Winners will be featured during the Opening Night Reception, when they will discuss their strategies and techniques in an open forum with their peers and key industry representatives.
- Rusty Ranney, CEO/president at LIVE! Technologies, said his company was honored to be recognized by NSCA last year for its Excellence in Business. Receiving this award provided the company an opportunity to further promote its successful strategies to its customers, but also to its peers within the industry.
