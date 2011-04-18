Video Mount Reveals Vented Wall Shelf

Stevensville, MD--Video Mount Products revealed its new VMP-VWS vented wall shelf at the 2011 ISC West, held in Las Vegas from April 6-8. The VMP-VWS has an MSRP of $111.95.
- Video Mount Products' new VMP-VWS vented wall shelf.
- “Cable management, organization, and thermal management are three keys to a successful install,” said Keith Fulmer, president of Video Mount Products. “The VMP-VWS offers numerous advantages in helping answer these common issues by providing a vented, functional, and organized rack to meet the challenges faced by tight and component-heavy low voltage installations.”
- The VMP-VWS is a vented wall or backboard shelf with convenient quick-slide assembly. It has a heavy 200 lb. load capacity, static resistant powder coat finish, and incorporates five cable supply locations. Its internal dimensions are 20.5-inch W x 17-inch D x 17-inch H.