Random 2015 InfoComm Exhibit Hall Observations, Part 2

- Arriving at 9am was still too late to park in the West Concourse parking lot. Between InfoComm and a volleyball competition, the Orange County Convention Center is making a major economic impact to the City Beautiful this week.
- Forget about the Apple Watch as the hot accessory this year; I saw people wearing Disney Magic Bands on the Trade Show floor.
- My favorite Quote from the announcer in the Drone Cage was “Yesterday we let people fly the drones, but today you have to be an employee.” What happened on Wednesday to create this policy change?!
- I learned that Epson is a leading manufacturer of robots. I highly recommend you stop by their booth to see the incredible projection mapping show featuring twisting and turning Epson robots. I enjoy projection mapping but the added dimension of actual moving projection surfaces is inspiring!
- It’s an interesting point that most of the products at the Innovations Showcase were software-based. Makes you think about the way the industry is moving.
- It’s now become an InfoComm “thing” for me to stop by the Suitable Tech booth and talk to the BeamPro units that are rolling around. I haven’t decided if their remote operators are incredibly charismatic or if I’m just very comfortable having a conversation with a monitor on wheels. I’m suggesting they accessorize a BeamPro that can wear a hard hat and traverse the rough terrain of construction job sites. I could get so much more done in a day!
Jimi Gonzalez is manager of the Technology Group at ION Electric, LLC in Pompano Beach, FL.