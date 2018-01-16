Yamaha Professional Audio Appoints Aaron Kunz District Manager

- Yamaha Professional Audio division has appointed Aaron Kunz to the position of district manager for the Commercial Audio sales team. Kunz will be responsible for the Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Dakota, and Texas territory. He replaces veteran district manager, Jeff Wilson, who recently retired.
- “Aaron has a strong background in many facets of the commercial audio business and will be a tremendous asset to our growing team,” said Alan Macpherson, general manager, Yamaha Professional Audio division.
- Over the past decade, Kunz has worked as a regional sales manager with both Harman Professional and Loud Technologies.
- “Aaron’s passion for the professional audio business and his service-oriented reputation in the market are great assets for servicing our commercial audio dealers, consultants, and end users,” said Paul Furtkamp, director of sales, Yamaha Commercial Audio and NEXO products.
- Kunz reports to Yamaha Commercial Audio regional sales manager Jon Peirson. He is currently relocating with his family to the Dallas, TX area.