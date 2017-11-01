Rob Wentz Joins ASG to Manage Field Tech Operations

- Advanced Systems Group (ASG) has hired Rob Wentz to manage its field tech operations. His responsibilities include coordinating technical services for clients in the Los Angeles, San Francisco, and New York areas.
- Prior to joining ASG, Wentz served as the post-production manager and senior editor for Pedersen Media Group, where he maintained the facility’s IT infrastructure and online, near-line, and offline media storage. He also spent four years as post-production technical director for Google, as well as three years at KTVU as a motion graphics designer and systems administrator for the station’s art department. Wentz continues to operate his own company, monstrumMedia, which produces music, sound design, 3D animations, and more for major film releases and video games.
- “We are very pleased to welcome Rob to the ASG team,” said Dave Van Hoy, president of ASG. “Not only does he understand the technology, but he understands how that technology relates to the creative process. He’s the ideal liaison between our technicians in the field and our clients, and will help us continue to improve our services.”