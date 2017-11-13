Pexip Appoints Christopher Ford VP of Sales, Americas

- Pexip has named Christopher Ford to lead its Americas sales and marketing operations. Ford has a background in the communications and collaboration industries and will be based in the Pexip Americas headquarters in New York City.
- Ford will head up all sales and marketing initiatives for the Americas region. His responsibilities will include customer engagement, channel development, and building awareness of the company’s videoconferencing and collaboration products and services. Ford will work closely with Pexip’s global sales leadership team and will report directly to Åsmund O. Fodstad, Pexip CEO.
- Ford joins Pexip from Microsoft where he worked on the development and deployment of the Authorized Device Reseller channel ecosystem for the Surface Hub, which launched in 2016. He was also responsible for driving the Surface Hub brand and product awareness and evangelizing Microsoft collaboration and cloud technologies as part of the company’s modern workplace solution vision. Before joining Microsoft, Ford worked for Polycom, where he led global account management teams for several years, and IBM/Lotus where he developed his passion for conferencing, collaboration, and productivity solutions.
- “When the opportunity came for me to take on a senior leadership position, in what is arguably the industry’s most innovative company, it was an easy decision for me to seize the opportunity,” said Ford. “I have been following Pexip’s growth with great interest for the last few years. The Pexip solution is simple and elegant and yet can have a major positive impact on our clients’ conferencing environment. It is clear to me that Pexip is the fastest mover of any company in our market. I am thrilled to be part of Pexip and to lead the sales and marketing initiatives in a region where we are well positioned to provide client value.”
- “As we continue to grow in client relationships, size, and industry awareness, we are pleased to be able to attract high-profile industry leaders such as Chris Ford,” Fodstad said. “Over the past year, we have accomplished many things, including having our product certified by Microsoft for Skype for Business, and we are now completing our sales leadership team with truly outstanding people.”