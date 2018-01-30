BlueDog Data Services Merges with Audio Design, Inc.

- BlueDog Data Services—a provider of data management services supporting the tools, processes, and standards to help integrators to compete, grow, and remain profitable—has merged with Audio Design, Inc., a provider of outsourced system design and documentation, to form the BlueDog Group.
- BlueDog Data Services and BlueDog Design Services, formerly Audio Design, Inc., combine to offer a more comprehensive suite of design (proposals), project documentation (drawings), and data management services to integrators. Residential and commercial systems integrators can utilize these services on an as-needed basis. By partnering with BlueDog, integrators can focus their internal staff on sales, installation, and customer service leaving the time-consuming tasks to BlueDog.
- Utilizing BlueDog’s design services, systems integrators using D-Tools will have detailed, accurate proposals reflecting equipment, materials, time budgets, support documentation, and more, with current product information and pricing. For architects, contractors, and interior design professionals, the BlueDog Group will develop realistic budgets for each client based on detailed specifications as well as work alongside the client to select a contractor through a formal bid process.
- While the concept of outsourcing design and documentation is not new to the residential integration community, outsourcing the management of data in the product and labor catalog that feeds proposal and engineering software is still relatively new to the systems integration community. Most integrators either manage their data poorly, or dedicate a portion, if not all, of internal staff’s time to enter and maintain product and labor data in their D-Tools catalog. The result is either missed revenue opportunities or increased costs, both resulting in reduced profits and a drag on growth. Outsourcing the creation and maintenance of the product and labor catalog to BlueDog provides integrators more accurate, consistent, complete, and timely information for sales, engineering, and accounting.
- “With the BlueDog Group, we can fulfill the needs of an in-house engineer for a fraction of the cost,” said Curt Hayes, chief executive officer of BlueDog Data Services. “While providing integrators with one-on-one, personalized services, the BlueDog Group specializes in accurate, complete, and consistent data for proposal, engineering, and accounting needs. We look forward to providing existing customers and potential new customers with comprehensive, complementary services only available at the BlueDog Group.”