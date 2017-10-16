AVIXA Joins Retail Week Interiors 2017 to Highlight Power of AV

- AVIXA will participate in the Retail Week Interiors Conference 2017. The summit, taking place November 2 at Ham Yard Hotel, London, will bring together a collection of visionaries and creative minds to explore how retailers can best use their stores to inspire customers. AVIXA will be involved in a variety of sessions as part of its strategic mission to increase industry awareness about the effectiveness of audiovisual solutions.
- "Audiovisual technology is thriving in retail, and it's exciting to be part of a dynamic sector that harnesses the latest solutions to deliver integrated experiences to its customers," said David Labuskes, CTS, CAE, RCDD, chief executive officer of AVIXA. "We look forward to taking this message to retail brands and talking to them about the outcomes that can be achieved through AV."
- As a sponsor of Retail Week Interiors 2017, AVIXA will host a 25-minute session, followed by a series of roundtable discussions. On Thursday, November 2 from 10.35 a.m. to 11 a.m. GMT, Dan Goldstein, senior vice president of marketing and communications for AVIXA, will moderate "Audiovisual Experiences and the Future of Retail." The session will look at some of the latest AV solutions that retail brands can use to create integrated experiences. Delegates will be able to hear from retailers about how they've created AV experiences that draw shoppers into their outlets.
- Later that morning, Goldstein will moderate a series of roundtable events discussing the power of integrated audiovisual experiences. The sessions will explore how to incorporate audiovisual technology into a retail design, which audiovisual experiences resonate best with shoppers, and the outcomes a retailer should expect to achieve when integrating AV technology into its stores.
- The Retail Week Interiors Summit 2017 will explore topics such as bringing digital alive in the physical space, championing stores as experiential hubs, and the latest in-store designs.
- Following the event, the Retail Week Interiors Awards will take place at the London Hilton on Park Lane to celebrate the best in the retail store design and fit-out sector. AVIXA is sponsoring the Best Use of Design with Technology In-store Award.