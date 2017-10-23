Atlona Demonstrates Christie Spyder Integration at NAB New York

- At NAB New York, Atlona demonstrated a video wall control application at the booth of Metro Tech Reps, Atlona’s manufacturer’s representative for the Metropolitan New York area. The integrated system controls LED video wall content from a Christie Spyder X80 through Atlona’s Velocity networked control solution, opening new possibilities for wired and wireless control of digital signage and other AV content.
- Atlona also demonstrated how users can quickly build GUIs for custom control applications from various devices, including smartphones and tablets (Android, iOS), PCs and Macs, and Velocity touchscreen panels.