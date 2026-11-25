AVT Question: Please share insights and trends on audio developments for enterprise, higher ed, live events, and similar markets.

Thought Leader: Joe Da Silva, Vice President of Marketing at Extron

As networked audio has become the preferred architecture for hybrid meeting spaces due to its flexibility and ease of deployment, it was inevitable that Power Over Ethernet (PoE) would follow closely behind. The simplicity of a single cable per endpoint carrying both full-duplex audio and power is undeniable.

A networked audio system powered by PoE enables users to instantly reconfigure source-to-destination routing in support of changing needs, including the use of divisible room setups. Joe Da Silva, Vice President of Marketing at Extron

The evolution of PoE has taken it from humble beginnings of approximately 15W to the current PoE++ specification, delivering up to 90W and unlocking the potential for high-performance PoE audio power amplifiers and powered speakers. Even at modest loudspeaker sensitivity ratings, 90W of power is capable of delivering substantial SPL for larger meeting spaces. Considering reasonable SPL requirements for such a space, it quickly becomes possible to drive parallel speaker pairs from a single amplifier channel, with headroom to spare.

In terms of flexibility, a networked audio system powered by PoE enables users to instantly reconfigure source-to-destination routing in support of changing needs, including the use of divisible room setups.

At Extron, we’ve noted the upward trend in requests for networked audio products supporting PoE and we’ve already begun providing solutions in support of that need. We will continue listening to input from the field to provide best-in-class solutions that leverage technologies meant to streamline installation and operation of AV systems.